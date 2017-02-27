AT&T is cutting the price of its unlimited data plans

A A

Washington – AT&T announced late Sunday that it is debuting two new unlimited plans this week — one, a no-frills option that tries to undercut its rivals on price; and the other, a more expensive plan with all the bells and whistles. Both plans will become available Thursday.

The cheaper plan, Unlimited Choice, costs $60 per month for a single line (or $40 a line for a family of four), as long as you have autopay and paperless billing enabled. The plan tops out at a maximum download speed of 3 MB.

AT&T’s more expensive unlimited plan, Unlimited Plus, is essentially Unlimited Choice but allows for HD video streaming and includes 10 GB of tethering data. Once you use up the 10 GB of tethering, your speeds will be slowed. This high-end package costs $90 a month for a single line or $46 a month for four.