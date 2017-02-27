Big and small fits La Center basketball just fine

A A

LA CENTER — In positions filled with so-called prototypicals, Taylor Stephens and Jake Wise stand out for the La Center Wildcats’ girls and boys basketball teams because they don’t fit with traditionalism.

Standing at 6-foot-1, Stephens is your taller-than-average point guard on the girls side, while Wise, at 6-2 1/2 , is the boys team’s undersized starting post.

What they do share, though, is elite play. Each was named the 1A Trico League’s MVP in basketball, and lead their respective teams to the Hardwood Classic starting Wednesday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

The girls face Columbia (Burbank) at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, while the boys, making their first trip to the SunDome since the 2002-03 season, play La Salle of Yakima at 3:45 p.m.

Needed at point guard

It happens more times than Taylor Stephens can count: People assume she and junior Taylor Mills are La Center’s starting posts.

The latter is true, anyway. At 6-2, Mills is the Wildcats’ top rebounder and second-leading scorer.

But when they learn Stephens is the team’s starting point guard, the reactions are memorable.

“I love it when people look at us like that,” Stephens said.

Someone of Stephens’ size and stature, especially at a Class 1A school like La Center, might automatically mean you’re shoved into the paint. That’s never been the case for the sophomore, a pure guard all her life.

Not to say she won’t play down low if she has to; she’s got a few low-post moves.

“I’d do it,” she said, “… but it might not be pretty.”

Shooting, dribble-drive penetration, and passing is where Stephens shines the most. Her 20.6 points-per-game average during La Center’s undefeated regular season led Clark County.

A starting wing as a freshman who shared point-guard duties with two other players, her improved ball-handling has her running the offense full-time.

Not only does her size pose matchup problems, but it’s beneficial because of how well she sees the floor, coach Herm VanWeerdhuizen said.

Teams have figured out Stephens’ game, too, so much so that she’s often face-guarded. It began Jan. 20 against 4A Battle Ground, and happened, too, in the team’s 66-64 win over Montesano in the district title game.

“Now,” Stephens said, “we practice that at practice and figure out how to work around it, what I can do when they’re guarding me and how to get my teammates involved.”

That involvement was prominent in the district title win over the Bulldogs. La Center had four players reach double figures in scoring, and while Stephens admitted she didn’t have her best game (she finished with 11 points), she, Bethany Whitten and Molly Edwards were clutch in the fourth quarter from long range to etch out the win.

Said VanWeerdhuizen: “She knows when to shoot and when not to.”

Workhorse mentality

Jake Wise proved dad wrong.

For as good of a basketball player Wise has become, wrestling was his future. At least, that’s what his father suggested because “there’s only five spots on the basketball court,” Wise recalled hearing in middle school.

“I got him,” Wise said.

The senior can’t remember many details of his one-and-only season of wrestling as an eighth grader — “It was a bad year,” he said — but he was discouraged with basketball.

He wasn’t good, and his on-court time was minimal.

“Basketball was looking down a little bit,” he said. “I didn’t play much.”

Wise’s niche, though, was hustle and rebounding. By being a smaller post, his lower center of gravity can be an advantage, and often wins the rebounding battle using his body and strength as leverage.

Second-year La Center coach Jeremy Ecklund, the program’s junior varsity coach the previous six seasons, remembers junior college coaches left the SunDome Shootout in December 2014 impressed with Wise.

And not for his 1.2 points-per-game sophomore average.

For Ecklund, describing how Wise thrives as an undersized post is elementary: he outworks everybody and the motor never stops.

“There’s nothing fancy about Jake Wise’s game,” Ecklund said. “He’s got a workhorse mentality.”

Ecklund even jokes with his guards that the best way to get Wise the ball is to shoot a 3 — and let him crash the glass.

“He will, and when he gets it,” Ecklund said, “you’re not going to stop him from going back up. … It’s hard to game plan for Jake because he’s going to outwork you and our physical you.”

What’s more impressive is Wise’s 19 points and 10 rebounds per game has come all season on a bum ankle. Ecklund isn’t kidding when he says he uses an entire roll of athletic tape on Wise’s ankle, a ligament injury, he said, that requires surgery in two weeks.

Through the first five games this winter, Wise averaged better than 25 points and 13 rebounds a game off a team that lost four starters from its 2015-16 team. As the season’s progressed, other players have made big contributions, making La Center a multi-dimensional team.

“Now, we’re working really well as a team,” he said. “If we play well, we can beat anybody.”