Carnival parade float crashes, injures 20 people in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO — A float crashed during Rio de Janeiro’s world famous Carnival parade Sunday evening and injured at least 20 people, including three people reported in serious condition, but organizers proceeded with the show.

The incident involved the last float of the first samba school parading through Rio’s Sambadrome. The float of samba school Paraiso de Tuiuti crashed into a fence that separates the stands from the pavement, injuring spectators, revelers and journalists. One reporter had an exposed fracture.

Police began an investigation as soon as the float finished its transit through the Sambadrome. Police investigator William Lourenco Bezerra said the three drivers of the float would be questioned Monday morning, adding that one already had been identified as the main focus of the probe.

“The last float went into reverse and ended up pressing revelers against the fence on one side. That caused chaos. Then the drivers made a quick maneuver to the opposite direction and injured more people,” Bezerra said. “The main driver of the float mixed with the rest of the samba school and left. But he has already been identified and will be investigated.”

Rio’s state health secretary said in a statement that eight of the 20 people involved in the incident were in hospital and three women were in serious condition.

The pavement of the Sambadrome was wet because of a persistent drizzle. Rain can make the big floats harder to guide.

In a statement, samba school Paraiso do Tuiuti said it “deeply regrets” the incident. “Our board offers its deepest sentiments and is open to make any clarifications as soon as all the causes of the accident are investigated. We will offer all the assistance to the victims of this irreparable incident,” the samba school said.

Despite the accident, the head of the Rio parade, Elmo dos Santos, said that “the show must go on.”

“The rain made the car veer to the left. Organizers tried to adjust, but then they lost control. It is all regrettable, but we cannot stop,” dos Santos told journalists.