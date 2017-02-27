Clark County Building Permits

Commercial building permits more than $100,000 issued by Clark County’s Department of Community Development.
Jan. 16-Feb. 17
Balogh, A. Byron, 12121 N.E. 99th St., Suite 2100, Vancouver, $624,493, tenant improvements.
Commeree, David, 11927 N.E. 113th St., Vancouver, $1,145,908, construct shell for industrial tenants.
Dunn, Jonathan, 10714 N.W. Lakeshore Ave., Vancouver, $500,000, construct shell for shopping center.
Lee, Peter, 8605 N.E. Highway 99, Suite 100, Vancouver, $362,383, restaurant improvements.
Marston, Kyle, 8002 N.E. Sixth Ave., Vancouver, $3,114,236, retail office building improvements.
Novak, Terry, 11717 N.E. 65th St., Vancouver, $250,000, restaurant improvements.
Young, Dan, 2103 N.E. 129th St., Suite 201, Vancouver, $158,929, counseling office improvements.
ZGF Architects, 2101 N.E. 139th St., Suite 235, Vancouver, $619,255, medical office improvements.