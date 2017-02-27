Compass Coffee throwing benefit for other cafes

A A

VANCOUVER – Vancouver-based Compass Coffee will host a latte art competition Friday to benefit two recently burglarized cafes.

The two local cafes, Paper Tiger Coffee Roaster and River Maiden Artisan Coffee, were both broken into this month. Compass Coffee said on its Facebook that the losses were “minimal, but our community is too strong to stay quiet.”

The latte art competition will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Compass Coffee’s downtown location, 817 Washington St.

Cost to compete is $5, and guests are encouraged to donate $5. The winning latte artist will take home a full home brew kit, including a hand grinder, a brewer, filters and coffee.