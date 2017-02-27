Department IDs officer, shares more on Saturday shooting and chase

A A

On Monday, the Vancouver Police Department identified Ken Suvada as the officer who fired at a suspect who attempted to flee, almost running Suvada over, before crashing his car into another vehicle.

Suvada was at the scene, around 11:15 a.m. near the Walgreens at 2521 Main St., to assist a Washington State Department of Corrections officer who spotted a wanted subject.

When officers contacted the man, he attempted to hit Suvada while backing out with his car, according to police. Suvada opened fire and dodged the vehicle. According to police, the suspect then fled in his car and hit another vehicle, which had two occupants, at East 16th Street and Broadway. The suspect then crashed into the nearby Not Too Shabby boutique, a business at the corner.

Responding officers apprehended the man as he attempted to run away. The police said the man remained hospitalized Monday for non-life threatening injuries. Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said the police won’t release information on the suspect, or pending charges, until he’s out of the hospital and booked.

Department of Corrections spokesman Jeremy Barclay said the corrections officer was out and about, and spotted the man, who had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The department hired Suvada, 45, in 2002. He previously worked at the Twin Falls, Idaho, County Sheriff’s Office. With the Vancouver police, he has worked in the traffic unit, as a school resource officer, in the training unit and then in the department administrative division before taking his current assignment as a West Precinct patrol officer.

As per department policy, Suvada is on paid leave while the Regional Major Crimes Team investigates the incident.