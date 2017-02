A A

A family of five was displaced this morning after an electrical fire damaged a house in Vancouver’s Ogden Neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to 2613 N.E. Whitman Ave. at about 6:40 a.m. today for a report of smoke inside the house.

Crews put out the blaze, which was electrical in nature, causing about $43,000 in damage, Vancouver Fire Marshal Heidi Scarpelli said.

Three adults and two children were displaced from the fire.