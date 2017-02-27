Students get taste of ‘Green Eggs and Ham’ — literally, figuratively

A A

The world of Dr. Seuss leapt from the page and into the halls of Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School on Monday, as first-graders kicked off the week with a colorful celebration honoring the March 2 birthday of the beloved children’s author.

For the 22nd year, Beaches Restaurant & Bar owner Mark Matthias and a team of volunteers are feeding green eggs and ham to first-graders and their parents at elementary schools in the Vancouver and Evergreen districts, as well as at some schools in Camas, Washougal and Ridgefield. Students wearing tall, brightly striped hats — the Cat in the Hat’s recognizable headgear — munched on scrambled eggs dyed bright green, slices of ham, orange juice and fruit snacks in the school’s cafeteria. Riverview Community Bank provided free books for every student, including some in Spanish.

Volunteers will be in schools across Clark County every day this week, which coincides with the National Education Association’s annual Read Across America celebration.

“I think the kids have a great time,” Matthias said as he hustled to finish the morning’s breakfast service before rushing to another seven elementary schools.

Ellinor Monahan, 7, was accompanied to the day’s breakfast with her grandmother, Cathy Langley.

“I like the eggs, because it was green,” the first-grader said.

It’s exciting for students to be able to taste something they’ve read about in a book, first-grade teacher Rachael Fulton said. The celebration helps cement reading as a “foundational skill” for young learners.

“It’s completing all those senses,” she said.

Langley, a retired Orchards Elementary School teacher, praised the longtime breakfast tradition.

“It’s an event that encourages the kids to enjoy books,” she said.

Langley’s granddaughter agreed.

“It’s fun!” she said when asked why she liked to read.

The hallways of Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School were adorned with balloons drawn in the style of Dr. Seuss’ whimsical illustrations, while pirate drawings advertised a coming book fair with a buccaneering theme. Energized students practiced a “Green Eggs and Ham”-inspired dance in the gym, and took reading breaks in class.

The week will also feature a Dr. Seuss-inspired fair Thursday evening — which would have been the author’s 113th birthday — complete with crafts and games inspired by his work.

Ella Mondy, a 6-year-old wearing a tall red-and-black hat, said she likes learning from reading books, and was excited about getting to spend time reading this week.

“You can learn more stuff and you can learn more words,” she said.