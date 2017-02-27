In Our View: Continue to Boldly Go

A A

Humans have long been drawn to news that allows us to escape our earthly constraints. So it is that a couple recent items have piqued our interest, reminding that the universe holds secrets that extend well beyond Washington, D.C., or Olympia — and that those secrets are often more interesting than politics.

In one story, a group of NASA scientists have started a push to have Pluto re-re-classified and returned to the realm of planets. Discovered in 1930, Pluto long had been the black sheep of the planetary world, small and remote and an outlier in our solar system. In 2006, the International Astronomical Union demoted Pluto to the status of “dwarf planet,” deciding that it simply didn’t have the mass necessary to be deemed a planet.

Now, some scientists would like the IAU to amend its definition, suggesting: “A planet is a sub-stellar mass body that has never undergone nuclear fusion and that has sufficient self-gravitation to assume a spheroidal shape adequately described by a triaxial ellipsoid regardless of itsorbital parameter.” People who have the ability to translate that say it would return Pluto to the list of planets — along with more than 100 other bodies floating in space. So much for re-adopting the mnemonic “My Very Educated Mother Just Served Us Nine Pizzas” for memorizing the names of the planets when Pluto is included.

Meanwhile, an international group of astronomers have announced the discovery of at least seven Earth-sized planets orbiting the same star some 40 light years away. Known as exoplanets because they exist outside our solar system, the planets are tightly bunched in orbit around an ultracool dwarf star known as Trappist-1. That’s ultracool as in cold, although Trappist-1 might also be extraordinarily hip.

“This discovery could be a significant piece in the puzzle of finding habitable environments, places that are conducive to life,” said NASA’s Thomas Zurbuchen. “Answering the question, ‘Are we alone?’ is a top science priority, and finding so many planets like these for the first time in the habitable zone is a remarkable step forward toward that goal.”

It might take a while to answer that question, however. With the star system being 40 million light years away, it would take humans millions of years to travel there with modern technology. But that has not diminished the excitement in the scientific community. As Sean Carey, manager of the Spitzer Science Center at Cal Tech said, “More observations of the system are sure to reveal more secrets.”

That speaks to unquenchable human desires to explore and learn and investigate. Nearly four decades later, the initial moon landing of 1969 remains among the pinnacle of human achievements, and our quest to further explore the cosmos has continued. When the New Horizons spacecraft flew past Pluto in 2015, it provided pictures that furthered our understanding of a planet — sorry, dwarf planet — so small and remote that it could not even be identified until the 20th century. Who knows what knowledge will be gleaned from further exploration?

All of which brings us back to Pluto, named for the Greek god of the underworld and dubbed a few months before Walt Disney decided to give the same moniker to a cartoon dog. Whether or not Pluto is returned to the realm of planets, it will continue to be a source of fascination catering to natural human curiosity.

As celebrated British physicist Stephen Hawking once said, “We explore because we are human and we want to know.” May we never lose that trait.