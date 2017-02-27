Lakewood woman accused of throwing knives at children

A A

TACOMA — A Washington state woman has been charged with assault after prosecutors say she threw knives at two children who lived across the hall from her in a Lakewood apartment complex.

The News Tribune reported Monday that the 35-year-old woman pleaded not guilty to the charges and was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The children in the Thursday attack, ages 10 and 15, were able to escape and call for help.

Court documents say the suspect kicked in the door to the children’s apartment and tried to force her way inside but the older child was able to push her out.

The suspect later came out of her home armed with knives and allegedly began throwing them.

Police arrived to find the woman in her apartment and the children waiting for officers outside.