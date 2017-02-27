Liquor Licenses

A A

The following have applied to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board:

Michael N. Casetta, for a nightclub license at 38 Below Local Tap Bar, 15 E. Main St., Suite 101, Battle Ground.

Sarah Flury and Scott A. Flury, for a license to sell spirits, beer and wine at Eatery at the Grant House, 1101 Officers Row, Vancouver.

Jack Triperinas, for a license to sell beer and wine at Red Barn Coffee House Company, 10722 N.W. Lakeshore Ave., Vancouver.

Kenneth McNulty, Michael McNulty, Scottie Raeburn, Sean McNulty and Katrina L. McNulty, for a license to sell spirits, beer and wine at Renegades Bar and Grill, 115 E. Seventh St., Vancouver.