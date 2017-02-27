Minor damage from fire at Hazel Dell business complex

A A

A two-alarm fire Friday night at a Hazel Dell business complex resulted in minimal damage.

Firefighters with Clark county Fire District 6 were called to 6204 N.E. Highway 99 just after 7:45 p.m. Friday.

Reports on scene of multiple units on fire prompted a second alarm, sending more crews to the scene.

However, firefighters were able to get the blaze under control quickly.

The blaze was caused by an electrical malfunction in some accent lights, Clark County Deputy Fire Marshal Susan Anderson said.

The fire resulted in minor damage to the roof covering and a painted masonry wall, but did not extend into the building, Anderson said. The damage was estimated at $1,300, Anderson said.