Mom: Vancouver man hurt in hit-and-run doing better

The mother of a Vancouver man seriously injured in a Feb. 20 hit-and-run that his condition in the hospital is improving.

Paul P. Adams, 34, was in and out of consciousness Monday, though doctors are still unsure about his prognosis, his mother Nancy Peterson said.

It’s been a week since a vehicle hit Adams, who had been walking along the shoulder of Northeast 54th Avenue in the 4100 block, about 2 a.m. Feb. 20, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The southbound vehicle fled the scene, but debris left at the scene pointed investigators to suspect a Nissan sedan was involved, deputies said.

Detectives say that the public’s tips helped them track down the car involved, which was located Wednesday in Vancouver’s Truman neighborhood, deputies said.

An arrest in the case has not yet been announced.

Peterson said that she’s spent the last week in and out of the hospital, still as shocked that someone could hit her son and leave. She still wants the person responsible caught.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Todd Young at todd.young@clark.wa.gov.