Plane hits California houses, killing one and injuring five

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — One person was killed and five were injured when a small plane crashed into two homes Monday evening in Riverside shortly after taking off from a nearby airport, leaving fiery wreckage that nearly destroyed one of the homes, officials said.

Four people were aboard the plane, and two of the victims were pulled from one of the burning homes, Riverside Fire Department Capt. Tyler Reynolds said. It was not immediately clear whether the dead person was from the plane or one of the homes.

The Cessna 310 aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Riverside Municipal Airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said. The plane was headed for San Jose.

The plane came down into a residential neighborhood and collided with two homes, Riverside Police Lt. Charles Payne said.