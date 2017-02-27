Portland pursuit goes into Vancouver, back to Oregon

A A

A woman was taken into custody after a police pursuit began in Portland, went into Vancouver and went back into Portland where it ended.

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol at about 3 a.m. today were notified by officers in Portland that a vehicle they were pursuing was heading northbound on Interstate 205 heading into Vancouver, Trooper Will Finn said.

The fleeing vehicle, a silver Chevy Impala, traveled north at a speed of about 75 mph, got off at the Padden Parkway exit and then got back on I-205 going south, Finn said.

Washington troopers continued in the pursuit when the vehicle re-entered Oregon, Finn said. The pursuit eventually ended at a McDonalds near the Portland Airport and 24-year-old Shannon Opperund was arrested, Finn said. Her city of residence was not immediately available