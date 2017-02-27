Tensions loom as U.S., Asian nations discuss North Korea

A A

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump met China’s top foreign policy adviser Monday, and U.S. officials huddled with key Asian powers to discuss tensions with North Korea, which have been stoked by a recent missile test and an airport killing officials believe was ordered by Pyongyang.

State Councilor Yang Jiechi is the first senior Chinese official to visit the U.S. since Trump took office five weeks ago. Yang led a six-member delegation in talks first with Trump’s new national security adviser, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, senior Trump adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and others.

The two sides “discussed shared interests in national security,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said, without elaborating. Yang’s two-day visit comes amid uncertainty about how the world’s two largest economies will manage their trade relationship and security challenges in East Asia.