Two arrested in downtown Camas burglary spree

Police arrested last week two people in connection to the spree of burglaries Feb. 13 in downtown Camas, and there’s ample indication the two were involved in other burglaries in Vancouver and Portland.

Camas police detectives coordinated with the Vancouver Police Department, Portland Police Bureau and Washington County, Ore., Sheriff’s Office on the investigation, according to the Camas Police Department.

Department spokeswoman Officer Deb Riedl said the investigation found other burglaries with similar details in Vancouver and Portland.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old Vancouver boy Thursday on suspicion of eight counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property and two counts of third-degree possession of stolen property. He was booked into the county juvenile detention center.

Washington County deputies arrested 32-year-old Alex James Burton, a Beaverton man living as a transient, Friday. He was booked into the Washington County Jail on suspicion of five counts of second-degree burglary and one count of first-degree malicious mischief.

Those charges are in connection to the Camas burglaries, according to the Camas police.

Information on additional charges in other suspected burglaries wasn’t available, but Riedl said the other agencies involved have a long list of other charges pending against the two.