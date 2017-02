A A

SPOKANE – United Airlines is adding daily, nonstop service from Spokane International Airport to San Francisco and Chicago’s O’Hare. The services will be offered year-round.

United said Monday that the new routes will begin on June 8.

The twice-daily San Francisco service will be operated with a 76-seat Embraer E-175.

The once-daily Chicago flight will be flown on the 150-seat Airbus A-320.