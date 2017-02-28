AAA: Gas prices to rise

A A

The price of gasoline will start ticking up soon with the demand of more summer drivers as well as the switch to the more expensive summer-blend gasoline, according to AAA Oregon/Idaho.

Prices in Vancouver are up slightly over last week, from $2.67 to $2.68 per gallon of unleaded gasoline. Last month, a gallon cost $2.65, and last year, it cost $1.96. Washington averaged $2.76 per gallon.

Similar trends are occurring across the river. Portland prices rose slightly more than 1 cent from last week to $2.57, while the statewide average rose 3 cents to $2.56.

Prices in the West will continue to be among the highest in the country, with Hawaii, California, Washington, Alaska, Nevada, Oregon and Idaho all breaking into the 10 most expensive states for gasoline. Hawaii remains the most expensive state at $3.09 per gallon of unleaded gasoline. Washington ranked third and Oregon ranked sixth.