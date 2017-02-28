Baby still missing; man arrested after abduction in Yakima

A A

A man was arrested Tuesday in Yakima after authorities believe he abducted the infant at gunpoint, and the baby is still missing, a police spokesman said.

Police issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Leonnel Barajas after he was abducted from his home around 11:30 p.m. by a his uncle, said Mike Bastinelli, Yakima Police Department spokesman.

Police arrested Manuel Carrasco Mendoza, 23, just before 6 a.m., but officers are still looking for Jessica Mendoza, the baby’s mother who may have him, Bastinelli said.

Mendoza broke into the home, and pointed a gun at an undisclosed number of occupants, police said. He then fled with the baby’s mother, Bastinelli said. The dispute is over custody, he said.

The baby has blond hair and blue eyes, and he was last seen wearing a maroon shirt with gray sleeves, and red and blue checkered pants, according to police.

Bastinelli said he didn’t know where Mendoza was captured, but officers are still looking for a silver, four-door Chevrolet Impala.