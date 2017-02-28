Dock with four boat slips proposed in east Vancouver

A A

A 282-foot-long private dock with four boat slips is proposed in east Vancouver, just south of state Highway 14 in the Columbia River neighborhood.

The proposal, from nearby property owner Scenic Lane Properties LLC, initially proposed eight slips but has since been revised.

The application was first received in October 2015 and deemed complete in March 2016. Public comments on the proposal will be accepted by the city through March 30.

For more information, contact Andrew Reule at 360-487-7891 or andrew.reule@cityofvancouver.us.