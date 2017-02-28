Evergreen Public Schools’ Deeder announces retirement

A A

Evergreen Public Schools Superintendent John Deeder announced his retirement at the district’s Tuesday board meeting.

When Deeder, who will turn 70 in April, steps down on July 31, he will close a 48-year career in education, 11 of which were spent as the district’s superintendent.

In an emotional announcement at the board meeting, Deeder thanked the school board and district administrators for supporting him through his career and for their commitment to supporting the east Vancouver district’s students.

“I love this place and I love education,” Deeder said.

Deeder began his career as a sixth grade teacher, also working as a counselor, coach, principal, instructional leader and assistant superintendent in Oregon school districts, according to a district news release. He first joined Evergreen public schools 15 years ago as the director of curriculum and instruction. He was later appointed assistant superintendent, then chief academic office before his appointment as superintendent in 2006.

Deeder also managed a $26.3 million budget cut during the height of the Great Recession without cutting teacher salaries, implementing budget-saving policies including freezing his own salary for five years.

Deeder has also been a staunch supporter of creating programs that support the district’s low-income students and their families, overseeing the launch of the district’s Family and Community Resource Center program in 2013. That program has since expanded to cover 14 schools.

This year, he oversaw the elimination of fees for sports and activities for secondary students, and the elimination of school supply lists for elementary school students, programs driven at promoting equity among students.

School board President Victoria Bradford, the only remaining member of the school board who appointed Deeder, praised the superintendent for his commitment to students and his handling of significant budget and legislative challenges the district has faced.

“This has been an amazing ride,” she said.

She also praised him for overseeing the rebuilding of Crestline Elementary after it was destroyed in an arson, calling the 18-month reconstruction of the school a “record.”

School board member Rob Perkins recalled how, years before he was elected to the school board, he was struck by Deeder’s approachability and helpfulness at a school board meeting. That interaction, he said, helped restore his faith in public administration.

“Thank you for the confidence,” he said. “It’s just not going to be the same.”

Deeder has plans to travel with his wife, Janet Deeder, but said he will remain involved in education locally.

“I play to stay very active in the community,” Deeder said.

The Evergreen Public Schools Board of Directors will decide at a later meeting whether to appoint an existing school employee to Deeder’s position, or to open the position for a search.

The Evergreen district is the sixth-largest in the state, with overall enrollment of 26,159 students, and the largest district in Clark County.

Deeder is the second superintendent of a large school district to announce his retirement this year. Mark Hottowe, Battle Ground Public Schools Superintendent, announced his retirement in January after 41 years in schools. Hottowe will be succeeded by Mark Ross, Battle Ground’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning.