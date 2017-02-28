Evergreen schools’ resource centers offer food-prep classes

A A

You can smell the Family and Community Resource Center at Ellsworth Elementary School before you can see it.

On Tuesday, the school’s resource center transformed into an impromptu tasting room. Visitors to the twice monthly Fresh Food Pantry hosted by the school — where families can take fruit and vegetables in addition to the usual canned and boxed goods — were treated with hot cups of chicken and rice soup featuring ingredients donated by the Clark County Food Bank.

Marty Fields, a Food Sense educator with the Washington State University Extension campus, shows parents how to use tricky ingredients from the Fresh Food Pantry to make tasty, inexpensive meals. Armed with a countertop pressure cooker, Fields travels from school to school to share recipes and samples with families visiting elementary school Family and Community Resource Centers.

Ellsworth Elementary School’s Family and Community Resource Center is one of the largest of Evergreen Public Schools’ 14 programs in low-income elementary schools. Of the school’s 451 students in May, 61.9 percent received free or reduced-price meals, according to the Superintendent of Public Instruction’s office.

Melanie Green, administrator of the Family and Community Resource Center, described food as the first opportunity the districts have to connect with families. Parents can grab food for a meal at one of the centers, then hear about the other services centers offer, including school supplies, lending libraries, housing resources and counseling services.

But for those families who rely on the center, some of the food can be foreign.

“They don’t know how to use all the things,” said the center’s outreach coordinator, Maria Dorshkind, between helping families fill bags with oranges and canned goods.

Fields has been visiting schools since last year, using ingredients that may be unfamiliar. Frozen salmon becomes creamy chowder, while nut milks and frozen fruit become smoothies. Whole wheat pasta and brown rice add substance and whole grains to dishes, while unusually flavored broths — this week, corn and poblano pepper — become the base of soups.

“We want the whole grains, the whole wheat pasta, the items with better nutrition value,” Fields said.

Having a bite to eat also makes the centers more cozy and welcoming for families.

“I think it’s a unique partnership to promote healthy habits,” Green said of the program.

Showing families how to use the ingredients makes them more likely to use them to make healthy meals in their own homes, Fields said.

“People tend to use what they’re used to cooking,” Fields said, sprinkling cilantro and crushed tortilla chips on piping cups of soup. “We’re just trying to make families veer toward healthy choices.”

Asian Noodle Salad

From Washington State University Extension office.

Food Sense Educator Marty Fields said she tries to select recipes using items often available at elementary school Fresh Food Pantries, including those that might be challenging for parents. Whole wheat spaghetti noodles, for example, are often overlooked, or parents don’t know what to do with them. Recipes like this one for Asian noodle salad courtesy of the Washington State University Extension campus use up that spaghetti that might be gathering dust in your pantry, and uses peanut butter in a different way than slathering it on a sandwich.

1 one-pound package whole wheat spaghetti noodles

Sauce:

1/3 cup peanut butter

¼ cup soy sauce (low sodium)

2 to 3 tablespoons warm water

2 teaspoons rice or cider vinegar

2 teaspoons sesame or olive oil

1 to 2 teaspoons garlic power

4 teaspoons sugar or honey

For optional spice in the sauce, add:

½ to 1 teaspoon fresh ginger

2 teaspoons Sriracha sauce or

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper or

1 to 2 teaspoons red pepper flakes

Vegetables (Pick three or more):

1 pound broccoli, lightly steamed

3 carrots

2 to 3 stalks celery

1 cup jicama

½ cup minced sweet onions or green onions

1 bell pepper

1 small zucchini

1. Break the noodles in half, then cook using package directions. Rinse with water and drain.

2. While pasta cooks, whisk or blend peanut sauce ingredients until smooth. If too thick, add more water. Add spices to taste.

3. Steam broccoli florets, if using, in covered microwave dish for 2 to 3 minutes. Discard excess water and add to pasta.

4. Grate, spiralize or julienne desired amount of other vegetables. Add to pasta.

5. Pour peanut sauce over pasta and vegetables, and toss to combine.

6. Add optional protein if desired, and sprinkle with cilantro and peanuts. Serve warm or cold.

Optional add-ins:

Cooked chicken or turkey

Shrimp

Sesame seeds

Peanuts

Fresh cilantro