FBI probes Kansas bar shooting as hate crime

A A

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The FBI is confirming for the first time that it is investigating as a hate crime last week’s Kansas bar shooting that killed an Indian man and wounded another.

The FBI said in a statement Tuesday that it bases that probe on “the initial investigative activity” involving the Feb. 22 attack at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kan.

The FBI is declining additional comment, citing the investigation.

Witnesses to the shooting said suspect Adam Purinton, 51, yelled “get out of my country” at Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, both 32, before opening fire.

Kuchibhotla was killed and Madasani was wounded. Both were working as engineers for GPS device-maker Garmin.

Another bar patron who tried to intervene also was wounded.