Fleeing suspect in officer-involved shooting identified

The suspect in an officer-involved shooting Saturday who allegedly almost ran over a Vancouver police officer as he attempted to flee was identified today by the Washington Department of Corrections as Dominic Tovar.

DOC spokesman Jeremy Barclay said Tovar, 23, was wanted for missing an appointment Dec. 9 at the Vancouver Community Correction’s office. A warrant was issued for his arrest when he subsequently failed to report, and DOC was unable to locate him.

According to Clark County Superior Court records, Tovar was convicted in June 2015 of attempted possession of heroin. He was sentenced to a total of 60 days in the Clark County Jail and 12 months’ community custody. The sentence ran consecutively with the revocation of his Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative from a 2012 conviction for possession of heroin with the intent to deliver.

Barclay said Tovar was sent to prison in July 2015 and was released in March 2016, when his community custody began.

Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said the man remains hospitalized today for non life-threatening injuries. She could not speak to the extent of his injuries but did confirm he was shot. There was no patient information available from the hospital.

It is not yet known when Tovar will be booked in the Clark County Jail or what charges he may face.

On Monday, the department identified Ken Suvada as the officer who fired at Tovar while he attempted to flee in a vehicle, nearly hitting Suvada, before crashing into another vehicle and a building.

An off-duty DOC officer spotted Tovar shortly before 11:15 a.m. Saturday near the Walgreens at 2521 Main St., and requested assistance from Vancouver police.

When officers contacted Tovar, he attempted to hit Suvada while backing out his car in the parking lot. Suvada fired at the vehicle while jumping out of the way. The suspect car then fled and hit another vehicle, which had two occupants, at East 16th and Broadway streets. It then crashed into Not Too Shabby boutique, a business at the corner, according to police.

Tovar was apprehended near East 15th and C streets as he tried to run away.

The Vancouver Police Department hired Suvada, 45, in 2002. He previously worked at the Twin Falls, Idaho, County Sheriff’s Office. Suvada has worked in Vancouver’s traffic unit, as a school resource officer, in the training unit and then in the department administrative division before taking his current assignment as a West Precinct patrol officer.

Suvada is on paid leave, per department policy, while the Regional Major Crimes Team investigates the incident.