Free clinic receives $25,000 grant

The Free Clinic of Southwest Washington received a $25,000 grant from the Ray Hickey Foundation.

The free clinic provides urgent medical, dental and vision care for nearly 6,800 people each year. The clinic is run by volunteer doctors, nurses and other providers.

The grant will be used to cover the costs of providing the free services for low-income uninsured and underinsured Clark County residents.

“This donation will help us provide medications, equipment, and medical and dental supplies for patients who face barriers to care,” Executive Director Barbe West said in a news release. “Without the support of the Ray Hickey Foundation and other community donors, the Free Clinic could not provide the services our patients need.”