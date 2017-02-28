House passes bill to enforce school safety drills

A A

OLYMPIA — The House has unanimously passed a bill that forces school districts across the state to conduct at least one safety drill per month related to shelter-in-place, lockdown or evacuation drills.

Current law doesn’t formerly define these three safety drills, according to the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Under the measure, a clearer definition will be written into state law to teach students and faculty members what to do if they’re exposed to hazardous materials, or are at school during an earthquake, fire, tsunami or train spill and how to react if a suspicious trespasser or armed intruder steps on campus.

House Bill 1279 passed Tuesday and now heads to the Senate for consideration.