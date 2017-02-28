Target to launch new brands, lower prices after quarterly results disappoint

A A

NEW YORK — Target Corp. will invest in lowering prices, remodeling hundreds of stores, and launching more than a dozen new exclusive brands over the coming year in an effort to jump-start sales that continued to fall in the most recent quarter.

Executives for the Minneapolis-based retailer took to a stage in New York on Tuesday to lay out a road map for the company this year that includes making financial sacrifices in terms of bringing down sales and profit targets while they adjust to the “seismic shifts” taking place across the retail landscape as more consumers shop online.

“We’re investing to win share — not surrendering,” Target CEO Brian Cornell told investors. “There will be winners and there will be losers in this new era in retail. This plan is all about coming out on top.”

Target will take a $1 billion hit to its operating margins, resulting in lower profits for the coming year, as it readjusts its business. It will also invest more than $7 billion over the next three years on these new initiatives.

Its shares fell 12.2 percent in trading Tuesday and closed at $58.77 after the company reported lower-than-expected sales and profits in the fourth quarter and as it pared back financial goals.

For the upcoming year, Target said it expects a low single-digit decline in comparable sales. The forecast is a dramatic retreat from the retailer’s previous growth plans.

A year ago, Target executives told investors the company hoped to grow comparable sales by 3 percent or more this year. Executives did not provide guidance beyond this year as it has in the past, saying that the landscape was too “uncertain” to give realistic targets.