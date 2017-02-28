Vancouver police investigate after car-to-car shooting

A A

Gang detectives are investigating after a car-to-car shooting early this morning.

Two vehicles pulled into the convenience store at Chevron, 13707 N.E. 28th St., at about 1:40 a.m. today and the drivers got into a verbal altercation, Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said.

One of the occupants pulled a gun at fired rounds at the other vehicle, Kapp said.

Officers responded to the scene and initially didn’t locate a victim or suspect, Kapp said. The vehicle that was fired upon was eventually located and there were no injuries, Kapp said, but the vehicle had bullet holes.

The suspect was not located.

The information was forwarded to the Safe Streets Task Force, the agency’s gang unit, for further investigation.