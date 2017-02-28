Vital Statistics

A A

Births

PEACEHEALTH SOUTHWEST MEDICAL CENTER

Jordan M. and Amanda M. Webberley, Camas, a girl, Bristol Marie Webberley, Feb. 17, 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Leon B. and Shawna E. Beck, Vancouver, a girl, Flora E. Beck, Feb. 1, 5 pounds, 14 ounces.

Marriage dissolutions

PETITIONS FILED

Breuer, Kenneth Allan and Shari.

Fisher, Dixie Lee and Richard Arley.

Marquez, Maurilia and Del Angel, Jose Antonio.

Webb, Shon Wayne and Lori Lavelle.

Rowan, Kenneth and Mary.

Hawbaker, David and Holt, Haily.

Balabon, William and Candi.

PETITIONS FOR LEGAL SEPARATION

Holmlund Nelson, Tamara Dawn and Nelson, Kristian Earl.

Brumley, Shawna and Stephen T.

Marriage licenses

APPLICATIONS FILED FEB. 24

Cook, Travis Nathaniel, 25, Portland, and Sandoval, Christine Nicole, 25, Vancouver.

Anderson, Christopher D., 31, Vancouver, and Baker, Lori Anne, 35, Vancouver.

Sarkinen, Lane William, 19, Yacolt, and Koistinen, Kyra Ann, 19, Woodland.

Galvan, Helio, 52, Vancouver, and Rios Tamayo, Silvia Hermila, 51, Vancouver.

Buck, Lonnie Leroy, 68, Vancouver, and Edwards, Kathy Lynn, 53, Vancouver.

Horn, Ruth Marie, 30, Vancouver, and Forst, Matthew James, 42, Vancouver.

Dymond, Mistie Lee, 46, Vancouver, and Cardoso, Eduardo Felipe, 34, Vancouver.

Lindberg, Wyatt James, 21, Battle Ground, and Ek, Emily Joanne, 19, Battle Ground.

Hergert, Whitney Rose, 30, Washougal, and Urenda, Trystan Andrew, 24, Washougal.

Mixon, Samantha Michelle, 29, Amboy, and Mitchell, Brian Stephen, 39, Amboy.

Berry, Tanner Michael, 22, Camas, and Nuce, Alexandra Kay, 22, Camas.

Court sentencings

The Columbian’s policy is to publish all Clark County Superior Court felony sentencings, as provided by the Clark County Clerk’s Office. DC signifies that the defendant has entered drug court. Addresses are provided by the courts and may have changed by the time of sentencing. Judges: John Fairgrieve, John Hagensen, James Swanger, James Rulli, Vernon Schreiber, Robert Lewis, Darvin Zimmerman, Scott A. Collier, Greg Gonzales, Kelli Osler, Sonya Langsdorf, Dan Stahnke, Suzan Clark, David Gregerson, Derek Vanderwood and Bernard Veljacic. Judge Protem: Terry Vetter. Court Commissioners: Carin Schienberg, Amy Swingen, Dayann Liebman and Jennifer K. Snider.

SUPERIOR

Jones, Robert Anthony, 38, Portland, 366 days, theft-2. (Gonzales, Feb. 23).

Schrom, Aaron Charles, 28, 11911 N.E. 80th St., 16 months, identity theft-2. (Gonzales, Feb. 23).

Chacon, Marlon X., 23, 2501 N.E. 138th Ave., 14 months, theft of motor vehicle, attempting to elude police vehicle. (Gonzales, Feb. 23).

Westby, Steven Blane, 51, 6811 N.E. 121st Ave., 120 months, assault-3 substantial pain, unlawful imprisonment. (Collier, Feb. 23).

Achterberg, Richard Armon, 54, 1800 E. Ninth St., 60 days, theft-2. (Vanderwood, Feb. 23).

Willson, Victor Jay, 25, 3100 N.E. Falk Road, 24 days work crew, unlawful use of drug paraphenalia, DUI, malicious mischief-2 property damage. (Vanderwood, Feb. 23).

Hayes, Christopher Kyle, 27, 12611 N.E. 99th St., 60 days work crew, 30 days work release, assault-2 substantial bodily pain. (Gonzales, Feb. 21).

Dovgan, Vasiliy P., 35, Troutdale, Ore., 30 days, criminal impersonation-1 assume false identification. (Vanderwood, Feb. 23).

Burrows, Travis Jackson, 48, 42218 N.E. Yale Bridge Road, 4 days, 2 counts assault-4. (Vanderwood, Feb. 23).

Brown, Geoffrey L., Welches, Ore., 38, 14 months, taking a vehicle without permission-2, possession of methamphetamine. (Vanderwood, Feb. 22).

Foulke, Zachary Michael, 21, 8501 N.E. 114th St., 33 months, vehicle theft, theft of a firearm. (Vanderwood, Feb. 22).

Calvosa, Matthew James, 21, transient, 4 months, taking a vehicle without permission-2. (Vanderwood, Feb. 22).

Hemmerling, Jillian C., 36, 1434 Brandt Road, 30 days, criminal impersonation-1, assume false identification-1. (Vanderwood, Feb. 22).

Broche, Andres Garcia, 28, Las Vegas, 21 days, forgery. (Vanderwood, Feb. 22).

Mack, Kenneth Lee Jr., 61, transient, 25 days, possession of methamphetamine. (Vanderwood, Feb. 22).

Brech, Kaeli Marie, 20, 10101 N.E. 75th St., 15 days, possession of methamphetamine. (Vanderwood, Feb. 22).