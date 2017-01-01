Arf! Win a chance to play a dog in film

A A

Good news for all of us who loved “Fantastic Mr. Fox”: Writer/director Wes Anderson is at work on another animal-themed stop-motion animated movie, to be called “Isle of Dogs.” In a video released Thursday, he announced the film’s voice cast, dropping the names of Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Scarlett Johansson, Yoko Ono, Courtney B. Vance, Frances McDormand, Bryan Cranston and many more. And that list could include you: Anderson announced a raffle he’s holding as a fundraiser for the Film Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Martin Scorsese dedicated to the protection and preservation of motion pictures. $10 gets you a chance to win a visit to the “Isle of Dogs” set in London, and to record the “voice” of a dog character. (The contest website notes that “barking, howling & whimpering may be required.”) You can enter with any amount (with each $10 counting as one “ticket”; $100 gets you a limited-edition T-shirt), with all proceeds going to the Film Foundation. Sounds like a barking good idea.