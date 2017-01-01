Debris on lakeshore may be from missing plane

A A

CLEVELAND (AP) — Debris washed ashore near an airport where a plane carrying six people took off shortly before it vanished over Lake Erie near Cleveland, the city said Sunday.

Authorities received multiple reports of debris washing ashore east of Burke Lakefront Airport, where the plane departed late Thursday. Police also investigated a bag found earlier Sunday.

The debris had not yet been verified as coming from the missing plane, authorities said.

John T. Fleming, chief executive of a Columbus-based beverage distribution company, was piloting the plane. His wife, Sue, their two teenage sons, Jack and Andrew, and two neighbors were also aboard.

The aircraft was headed to Ohio State University Airport, northwest of downtown Columbus. The plane suddenly lost altitude about 2 miles out during a scheduled return trip to Columbus, according to a flight-tracking service.

Fleming’s father has said the family and friends had been attending a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game.

The Coast Guard began searching by air soon after the plane’s disappearance. High waves and blustery conditions kept smaller boats from deploying Thursday night. A 140-foot Coast Guard cutter joined a search that covered 128 square miles of the lake on Friday.

Weather and water conditions didn’t allow for recovery efforts to begin Saturday, but crews searched for the plane until darkness Sunday and planned to return Monday morning, weather permitting.

Dive teams are ready once the plane is located.

The mayor’s office says four boats are equipped with sonar that can track underwater images and are searching a grid near the plane’s last known location. A fifth boat is surveying the shoreline for debris that may have washed ashore.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate.