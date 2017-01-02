Holiday Closures: New Year

What's open, and what's not, on Monday's New Year's holiday for many

By

Published:

 

MAIL: Post offices closed, no home delivery. The postal unit at the Shell gas station, 1605 N.W. Sixth Ave., Camas, is open 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day of the year.

BANKS: Many banks closed; check your bank for details.

GARBAGE: Waste Connections on regular schedule this week. In Camas, garbage and recycling normally picked up on Monday will be picked up Tuesday.

BUSES: C-Tran follows regular weekday schedule Monday. TriMet buses and MAX operate on Sunday schedule Monday.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES: Closed.

EMISSIONS TESTING: Closed.

PUBLIC LIBRARIES: Fort Vancouver Regional Library open. Camas Public Library closed.

FINANCIAL MARKETS: U.S. stock markets closed.

FIRSTENBURG COMMUNITY CENTER: Open.

MARSHALL COMMUNITY CENTER: Open.

ZOO: Oregon Zoo open.

VANCOUVER MALL: Open.

THE COLUMBIAN: Offices closed. Circulation customer service phone lines, 360-694-2312, open 4:30 a.m. to noon.
Community guidelines

Blogs

more