Holiday Closures: New Year

• MAIL: Post offices closed, no home delivery. The postal unit at the Shell gas station, 1605 N.W. Sixth Ave., Camas, is open 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day of the year.
• BANKS: Many banks closed; check your bank for details.
• GARBAGE: Waste Connections on regular schedule this week. In Camas, garbage and recycling normally picked up on Monday will be picked up Tuesday.
• BUSES: C-Tran follows regular weekday schedule Monday. TriMet buses and MAX operate on Sunday schedule Monday.
• GOVERNMENT OFFICES: Closed.
• EMISSIONS TESTING: Closed.
• PUBLIC LIBRARIES: Fort Vancouver Regional Library open. Camas Public Library closed.
• FINANCIAL MARKETS: U.S. stock markets closed.
• FIRSTENBURG COMMUNITY CENTER: Open.
• MARSHALL COMMUNITY CENTER: Open.
• ZOO: Oregon Zoo open.
• VANCOUVER MALL: Open.
• THE COLUMBIAN: Offices closed. Circulation customer service phone lines, 360-694-2312, open 4:30 a.m. to noon.