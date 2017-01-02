Holiday Closures: New Year

A A

• MAIL: Post offices closed, no home delivery. The postal unit at the Shell gas station, 1605 N.W. Sixth Ave., Camas, is open 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day of the year.

• BANKS: Many banks closed; check your bank for details.

• GARBAGE: Waste Connections on regular schedule this week. In Camas, garbage and recycling normally picked up on Monday will be picked up Tuesday.

• BUSES: C-Tran follows regular weekday schedule Monday. TriMet buses and MAX operate on Sunday schedule Monday.

• GOVERNMENT OFFICES: Closed.

• EMISSIONS TESTING: Closed.

• PUBLIC LIBRARIES: Fort Vancouver Regional Library open. Camas Public Library closed.

• FINANCIAL MARKETS: U.S. stock markets closed.

• FIRSTENBURG COMMUNITY CENTER: Open.

• MARSHALL COMMUNITY CENTER: Open.

• ZOO: Oregon Zoo open.

• VANCOUVER MALL: Open.

• THE COLUMBIAN: Offices closed. Circulation customer service phone lines, 360-694-2312, open 4:30 a.m. to noon.