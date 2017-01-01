Letter: In the socialist spirit

A A

My neighbor, Roy Schimelpfenig, continues to confuse a few basic items in his Christmas Eve rant (“Now it’s Republicans’ turn,” letters, Dec. 24). First off, there are no more “Republicans.” Dwight D. Eisenhower was probably the last of the line (read his farewell address of Jan. 17, 1961, to see how far the current “Republicans” have deviated). Starting with “the saint” Ronald Reagan in the 1980s and escalating in the last decade, the GOP has been hijacked by Libertarians, who would like to see government wither away so they could be “free” to enslave the rest of us.

Socialism put John Glenn into space and Neil Armstrong on the moon and provided for both their final resting places. Socialism paved the way for me to send this over the internet and for The Columbian’s delivery person to get each new issue to my house. Socialism protects my safety and my property. Socialism created prototypes for products and services that private entities later capitalized on. Gatorade and Epipen, anyone?

As for the Son, we liberals try to be as open-minded as was He who chose to associate with prostitutes, tax collectors, lepers, and demon-possessed outcasts, was self-unemployed from his carpentry profession, depended on the goodness of others for his earthly needs, threw the money changers out of the temple, and could differentiate the religious realm from the civil. And, in Acts 3 of the Bible, it is pretty clear his early adherents were deeply enmeshed in the socialist spirit, keeping a “common purse” for the welfare of all.

I’m not interested in living in Schimelpfenig’s unconstitutional theocracy.