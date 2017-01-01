Man hurt when car hits tree along I-5

A A

A man was injured Saturday evening when the vehicle he was driving struck a tree in the Ridgefield area.

Steven J. Due, 23, who resides at Joint Base Lewis-McChord south of Tacoma, was driving north on Interstate 5 near Ridegield when the red Chevrolet Impala he was driving veered right, went off of the roadway and hit a tree, according to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol. The crash occurred around 7:50 p.m. near Milepost 10, the agency said.

Due was injured and taken to the Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, State Patrol said. His condition at the hospital was not immediately available.

He was cited for driving too fast for road conditions, according to the press memo.