Shop supplies all state’s road signs

UNION GAP — Every day, drivers whiz by dozens of signs on the state’s highways.

Stop signs, overpass signs, speed limit signs.

They must come from somewhere, right?

Turns out that a team of seven sign fabricators works full-time in a warehouse at the state Department of Transportation’s regional headquarters in Union Gap. The crew is responsible for DOT sign orders, as well as requests from other government agencies and some outside entities.

“Everything we do is one-of-a-kind for across the state — or two of a kind,” said Dave Fernald, the sign shop supervisor.

Every year, the crew churns out about 100,000 square feet of signage, valued at about $1 million, or about 7,000 feet in a regular month.

But November was particularly busy, with 157 orders for a little more than 16,000 feet of signage.

“We were behind in a hurry,” Fernald said.

The sign shop is designed as a sort of nonprofit business.

“What we charge is what it costs for the taxpayer to make that sign. We don’t charge a profit,” Fernald said.

For new road construction, for example, signage requirements will be built in to the contract. That means most of the sign shop’s work involves maintaining existing signage.

“This does not compete with private industry,” Fernald said.

The benefit for DOT of having the sign shop is flexibility for a wide range of custom orders.

A commercial sign shop might set up a job for dozens of stop signs, with assigned roles for each employee through every step of the process.

At the DOT sign shop, one employee will likely be responsible for completing a single stop sign needed quickly for a particular intersection.

“These guys take a raw piece of aluminum and they do everything to that piece all the way out the door, until it’s shipped,” Fernald said.

Fabricator Troy Woody has been on the job for about six months.

He sought the position in part for the stability of being employed by the state. He had installed signs before but never made them.

And, Woody’s paying attention to his senior colleagues as he learns the finer points of sign-making.

“It takes a lot of practice,” he said. “It’s not as easy as it looks.”

Most of the sign shop’s orders are for the Seattle-based Northwest region — from King County north to the Canadian border.

But real estate prices and other costs make it more economical to keep the operation in Union Gap, where it opened in 1983.

With 167,000 signs on Washington highways maintained by the state, there’s plenty of work.

Replacing all the signs in even one DOT region would not be possible in a year.

“It would take a while, and a lot of money,” Fernald said.

Transportation signage is no simple enterprise. A 787-page DOT manual — intended to promote the “orderly and predictable movement of traffic” — governs everything from dimensions, colors and letter size for dozens of types of signs.

Traffic engineers must approve placement of a speed limit or exit sign, for example, to ensure it is properly visible and gives drivers enough time to respond safely.

Intended to last 15 to 20 years if left to stand on their own, the signs do not escape violence or mishap.

Some are struck down in their prime by traffic crashes. Others fall victim to target practice.

Without encouraging a contest, Fernald says a road sign from 2007 is thought to hold the state record for the number of bullet holes — 145.

The sign hangs at the sign shop, with another sign next to it noting the record.

“The scary thing is, if you look, they go both ways,” Fernald said about the bullet holes.

In the past, sign theft has been more of an issue. Fernald said that trend appears to be on the decline.

“It’s not the fad it used to be,” he said, perhaps in part because people can easily order custom signs via the Internet. Technology has also improved to allow the quick removal of graffiti.

The next time someone drives by a lonely road sign, maybe they’ll think about the guys down in Union Gap.

“We’re proud of the asset we are to the state Department of Transportation,” Fernald said.