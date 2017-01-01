STEM program with Vancouver roots adds Brooklyn chapter

A A

Find Out More How to support iUrban Teen: iurbanteen.org

A science and technology learning program founded by a then-Vancouver woman is expanding its operations to New York City next year.

Next spring, iUrban Teen will launch a chapter in Brooklyn, N.Y., said founder Deena Pierott, who now lives in Seattle. The program, which is primarily targeted at teen boys of color, provides free workshops in science, technology, engineering and math, commonly known as STEM.

“We try to engage and create a spark for middle and high school students in technology,” Pierrot said.

The organization is also adding a program in January targeted at girls in the Portland-Vancouver metro area and Seattle, she said. The class, iCode for Girls, will go to an advanced screening of “Hidden Figures,” a 2016 film that follows the story of three black women who worked for NASA at the heart of the space race, and ultimately helped launch astronaut John Glenn into space.

The program has served nearly 4,000 people and has chapters in Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, northern California and Houston.

Pierott, who was recognized as a White House Champion of Change for Technology Inclusion, traveled to Washington D.C. last month to discuss and report on the work that remains to increase “access and achievement for marginalized youth” in technology fields, according to a news release.

But Pierott shared concerns last month that with the incoming presidency of Donald Trump, she fears that support for programs like iUrban Teen could disappear.

“I have this fear — I could be wrong — but I have this feeling that my visit to the White House is going to be my last time going for this program or any kind of educational program like iUrban Teen,” she said. “I was really trying to breathe in this last experience.”

Program’s like iUrban Teen are especially important in a globalized society, Pierott said. Though the program is targeted at teens of color, the door is open to all students who wish to participate.

“I would be doing a disservice if I only focused on one group,” she said. “When I see a sea of diversity working together and understanding how to work together, that’s when I know I’m doing the right thing.”

The program, a nonprofit, is accepting donations and will be making its end-of-year call for support in order to continue expanding services. Pierott will also launch scholarships at the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast — which she organizes — at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 14 in Gaiser Hall at Clark College.