Supplies provide answer to man’s call to help homeless

Community members on Saturday gladly answered one resident’s call to help the homeless, donating dozens of sleeping bags, tents and other items to help the less fortunate survive the winter.

The outdoor equipment drive, organized by the Yakima Herald-Republic and Sunrise Outreach, was the brainchild of former Herald-Republic outdoors editor Scott Sandsberry.

Sandsberry proposed the effort after thinking that many outdoor enthusiasts must have unused cold-weather gear that would benefit the homeless.

Yakima Valley residents stepped up in force.

They brought in about 100 sleeping bags, 25 tents, 25 propane camping grills and 65 small tanks of propane, plus a variety of shoes, knitted hats and other warm clothing items.

Bill Demick of Yakima dropped off a sleeping bag and some warm clothes.

“If everyone contributes a little bit, I think it will make a big difference for the homeless, and I’m sure they can use it,” Demick said.

Selah resident Steve Weaver said he often donates to a local food bank and felt that the equipment drive was another good opportunity to help.

He dropped off some clothing and a few cannisters of propane.

Many of the items were used, but organizers said it was obvious some donors had purchased new items to contribute.

Sandsberry said he had no expectations about how much would be donated, but he was glad to hear about support for the project.

“It just demonstrates the inner goodness of people,” Sandsberry said.

Sunrise Outreach, which offers services to the homeless, will pick up the donations on Tuesday and begin distributing them.

For those interested in making a cash donation to Sunrise Outreach, more information is available at www.socyakima.com or 509-225-9310.