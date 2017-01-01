Travel agents recommend best apps

A A

Traveling the world? Don’t worry, there’s an app for that. These days, there are apps for pretty much anything you need. Some even become favorites of travel agents that they use when they are scouting new locations and trips.

Beth Johnston was recently introduced to TripIt by a friend. “I love that it keeps track of all of your travel plans and allows you to share your plans with other family members or friends,” said Johnston of Travel Designer.

Amber Boseley also loves TripIt. “It’s a great way to keep track of your itinerary and important contacts,” said Boseley, from Travel Managers.

TripIt has a free version as well as a paid version for $49 per year. Both offer organization for travel itineraries, syncing travel plans with calendars, and storage for travel documents. The paid version offers flight and seat information and more.

Z’Andrea English of ZVE Travels called out Ship Mate as a favorite. “It helped me find the secret deck on the cruise ship I was on,” English said.

The Ship Mate app allows users to access cruise itineraries and excursions. Cruisers can see who they are sailing with as well. The app also provides information about the ship itself, which is helpful for agents to know.

Right now the app that Samarah Meil uses the most is FlightAware. “I love to track my clients’ flights and it is an app I use daily,” said Meil of Amarillo Travel Network.

FlightAware provides live flight data, airport delays, fuel prices, airline operational tools, weather maps, flight planning, flight routes, oceanic tracks, navigation charts and aviation news.

Margie Lenau of WonderLand Family Vacations said that her favorite travel app is the free app in the resort where she is staying. “Many resorts have apps, and I recently used the Royalton Luxury Resorts app. There is great information about events and maps, as well as basic information about that resort. You can connect to any of their resorts with this app.”

The app allows guests to have free and unlimited outgoing calls to avoid roaming fees. “They keep you updated about what is happening on property, and you can book tours and transfers with NexusTours and pay for them on this app,” Lenau said.