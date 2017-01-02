1 injured in ATV crash east of Battle Ground

A A

One person was taken to the hospital by LifeFlight on tonight following an all-terrain-vehicle crash east of Battle Ground.

The crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast 240th Avenue and Berry Road. Four people were riding two ATVs southwest on Berry Road when one driver failed to negotiate a turn, left the roadway and struck a power utility box, according to a Clark County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The passenger was thrown from the ATV and “sustained significant injuries,” according to the sheriff’s office. The agency did not know the full extent of those injuries Monday night. The passenger was air-lifted to a hospital.

None of the ATV riders were wearing helmets, the sheriff’s office said. The agency added that “alcohol, icy conditions and the use of non-street-legal vehicles on public roadways are all believed to be possible contributing factors” to the crash, which is under investigation by the sheriff’s traffic unit.