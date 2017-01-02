2 women dead after fall from bridge on Interstate 5

A A

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — Oregon State Police say two women have died after apparently falling from a bridge on Interstate 5 following a single-vehicle crash.

Police say emergency crews responded at about 2:30 a.m. Monday after the driver and her female passenger called 911 to report the crash north of Myrtle Creek on a bridge crossing the South Umpqua River.

Police say crews arrived and found a 2002 Kia sport utility vehicle but not the driver or passenger.

Police say crews soon after located two woman dead on the riverbank below.

Names haven’t been released.

Police are continuing to investigate.