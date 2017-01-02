House fire reported near Battle Ground Lake

A A

A fire damaged a two-story home near Battle Ground Lake State Park on Monday.

Firefighters with Clark County Fire District 3 were dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. to the 18200 block of Northeast 249th Street, according to emergency dispatch logs kept by the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency.

The man calling 911 said that his father was upstairs in the home trying to put the fire out and that he had refused to leave the building, according to emergency radio traffic monitored at The Columbian. All occupants were out of the home, however, by the time firefighters got there and began battling the flames, according to radio traffic.

The fire was knocked down in about a half hour, according to radio traffic, and a fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate what caused the fire.