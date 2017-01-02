Man’s body found in Lakewood

A A

A passerby called 911 Monday morning after seeing a man’s lifeless body laying along the fence line of a boat repair business in Lakewood, not far from the city’s border with Tacoma.

Lakewood homicide detectives were unable to determine how the man died or who he was because he didn’t have identification. His body was found near Tacoma Mall Boulevard between 80th and 84th streets.

Now police must wait for the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office to perform an autopsy to determine whether the man died of natural causes or something malicious, said Lakewood police spokesman Lt. Chris Lawler.

“There were no obvious signs of trauma, no gunshot wounds, no knife wounds,” Lawler said.

The man appeared to be in his 20s but without identification Lawler said he couldn’t be sure of an age.