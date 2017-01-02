Nominees for Week 3 winter sports prep athlete of the week

A A

Here are the nominees for The Columbian winter sports prep athlete of the week, sponsored by Athletes Corner, for the three-week period ending Dec. 31.

Athletes may win the honor once in during the regular season and cannot be nominated in consecutive weeks.

Voting will continue until 8 p.m. Thursday, with results announced in Friday’s edition of The Columbian.

ALEX BAILEY, MOUNTAIN VIEW BOYS BASKETBALL: Bailey made five 3-pointers and scored 41 points for the Thunder in a win over North Salem in the Century-Hillsboro Tournament.

ABBY LEES, WASHOUGAL GIRLS WRESTLING: Lees swept to victory in the 235-pound division of the Rogers Holiday Tournament with three pins.

ETHAN ROTONDO, UNION BOYS WRESTLING: Rotondo swept to victory in the 113-pound divisio of the Pacific Coast Championship.

KYLEE TJENSVOLD, RIDGEFIELD GYMNASTICS: Tjensvold placed first in all events to win the all-around with a score of 35.25 in a meet on Dec. 17.

BROOKE WALLING, PRAIRIE GIRLS BASKETBALL: Walling averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds over four games at the West Coast Jamboree, earning all-tournament honors.