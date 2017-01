A A

PORTLAND – Portland’s voter-approved 10-cents-a-gallon gas tax is finally operational, and customers may see a slight increase in prices at the pump as a result.

The four-year tax is projected to bring in a total of $64 million in revenue for the city. It’s the highest gas tax in the state.

Some 56 percent of the gas tax revenue will be spent on paving or repair projects, with the remainder going to safety work, particularly near schools.