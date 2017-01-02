Severe storms kill 4 in Alabama

A A

JACKSON, Miss. — Emergency officials say four people were killed in southern Alabama when severe storms ripped through the area.

Kris Ware, a spokeswoman for the Dothan Houston County Emergency Management Agency, said four people were killed in Rehobeth and structures were damaged in the area.

Gov. Robert Bentley said in a statement on social media that the sheriff confirmed the storm-related deaths to him.

A trip to Wal-Mart on Monday was memorable for some shoppers in Marksville, La., as severe weather blew out skylights in the store, sending water and glass cascading onto shoppers.

The storm system that moved from Texas across the South left a trail of damage reported in at least 28 Mississippi counties, 15 Louisiana parishes and 15 Texas counties. State emergency officials reported no injuries or deaths in Louisiana and Mississippi.

A threat of tornadoes continued after sundown for southern Alabama, southwest Georgia and the Florida Panhandle. Severe weather exited Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, though, allowing Auburn University and the University of Oklahoma fans to reach Monday night’s Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

More than 50,000 customers in Louisiana and more than 30,000 in Mississippi lost power at the height of the storm, according to utilities.

The squall line hit Louisiana’s Avoyelles Parish just before noon. Bunkie Fire Chief Joey Frank said trees fell on three houses in his town, while Marksville Fire Chief Jerry Bordelon said a fireworks stand in the Wal-Mart parking lot was tossed 30 or 40 yards and mangled. The storm also knocked over 18-wheel truck trailers and punched holes in the Wal-Mart’s roof. The fire department ordered shoppers to leave the store, but some didn’t want to leave even as managers closed it.

“Believe it or not, we had some people in there who were still trying to shop,” Bordelon said.