Suspected DUI vehicle collision injures two

A Kelso woman faces possible charges of driving under the influence, vehicular assault, reckless driving and reckless endangerment after causing two separate collisions Monday morning that sent a 5-year-old to the hospital and closed stretches of Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Trooper Will Finn said that a woman driving north with a 5-year-old boy in her vehicle sideswiped a vehicle near Milepost 14. She then drove from the scene at speeds of more than 90 mph, Finn said. At Milepost 20, in Woodland, she rear-ended a red pickup truck, sending it rolling into a cable barrier, Finn said.

The woman was identified in a State Patrol memo as Heather L. Kinsfather, 33, of Kelso, who had been behind the wheel of a grey 2013 Nissan Altima. She was not hurt in the collisions.

Kinsfather stayed at the scene, Finn said. Her 5-year-old passenger and the driver of the maroon 2007 GMC Canyon pickup, identified as Rachel E. Womack, 40, of Battle Ground, were transported to hospitals.

The 5-year-old was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland. Finn did not know the extent of the boy’s injuries, and his name was not released Monday.

Womack was transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, according to the press memo. She was treated and released Monday, according to hospital staff.

Finn said that a drug recognition expert determined that the driver who caused the accident, later identified as Kinsfather, was impaired. A blood sample from the driver, who has prior DUI convictions, will be sent to the WSP crime lab for testing, Finn said.

Kinsfather also could face charges of possessing drug paraphernalia, hit and run, and driving without proof of insurance, the State Patrol memo said.