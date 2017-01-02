Vancouver woman’s body found in Oregon waterway

A A

The body found Saturday in the Multnomah Channel in Oregon has been identified as a that of a Vancouver woman.

The body of Leticia E. Montes, 20, was reported at about 12:30 p.m. that day by residents of the Rocky Pointe Marina, who saw her body in the water near their home, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Her body was recovered by the sheriff’s river patrol unite and sent to the county’s medical examiner’s office.

Montes was the subject of a Portland Police Bureau missing person case, the sheriff’s office said Monday.