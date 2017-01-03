Analyst: Starbucks to top McDonald’s as restaurant king

A A

Starbucks is poised to overtake McDonald’s as the world’s most valuable restaurant chain, and the coffee giant could ultimately have a staggering 50,000 locations.

That’s the prediction of Nomura analyst Mark Kalinowski, who named Starbucks his top restaurant stock for 2017 in a report on Tuesday. He estimated that the company will increase its worldwide restaurant count by 8.4 percent this year and boost same-store sales by more than 5 percent.

There’s more room for growth in the beverage industry, giving Starbucks an edge over McDonald’s and other food-focused rivals, Kalinowski said. The coffee chain’s new upscale Reserve brand also could eventually generate $3 billion in sales, helped by pricier drinks.

“It is only a matter of time before Starbucks overtakes McDonald’s as the largest market cap restaurant stock, although likely not in 2017,” said Kalinowski, an influential restaurant analyst who previously worked at Janney Montgomery Scott.

Starbucks’ stock is coming off a weak 2016. It fell 7.5 percent last year. Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz announced plans to step down, giving jitters to investors.