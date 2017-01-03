Boys basketball: Centralia 45, Ridgefield 35

A A

The Spudders were just 1 of 21 from 3-point range in their nonleague home loss to the 2A District IV rival Tigers.

Louden Wardius paced Ridgefield with 11 points.

CENTRALIA 45, RIDGEFIELD 35

CENTRALIA — Isaiah Trevino 0, Maninderjit Singh 0, Layne Pertzborn 14, Jordan Thomas 6 Hodges Bailey 24, Tyler Ashmore 4, Cale Shute 0, Jackson Grimm 0 Totals 21 (3) 7-10, 45.

RIDGEFIELD — Tim Radosevich 4, Travis Gottsch, 6 Cameron Short 0, Kellen Bringhurst 6, Louden Wardius 11, Spencer Andersen 3, Sam Frosh 0, Wyatt Layman 4. Totals 13 (1) 8-12, 35

Centralia 15 15 6 9–00

Ridgefield 10 9 9 7–00

JV — Ridgefield 57, Centralia 28

C — Centralia won